29.09.2021 General News

Berekum West Assembly confirms headteacher as DCE

The Berekum West District Assembly has endorsed Mr Dominic Oppong the President's nominee as the District Chief Executive (DCE) with 100% votes.

Mr Oppong, aged 41, and the Headteacher of the Berekum R/C Basic School obtained the votes of all 27 Assembly Members (AMs) in an election conducted and supervised by the District Office of the Electoral Commission held at Jinijini, the District capital.

He thanked the AMs for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work with all of them to bring the development of the district to the next level.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, told the AMs their contributions towards the development of the District, and the deepening of the decentralisation system remained unparalleled.

She also appealed to the AMs in the region to bury their political differences and endorse the President's Nominees for development.

The Regional Minister said because of the absence of the Municipal/District Chief Executives, development programmes in the Municipalities and Districts in the region had stalled for some time now, saying until they confirmed the President's Nominees, it would be difficult for development.

GNA

