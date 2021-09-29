ModernGhana logo
29.09.2021 General News

Offinam-Takyi confirmed as Tano South MCE for another term

Mr Collins Offinam-Takyi, the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, has been re-confirmed by the 57-member Assembly.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo re-nominated Mr Offinam-Takyi for a second time and he obtained 54 votes, representing 93 per cent of the 57 valid votes cast to maintain the position.

Four of the Assembly Members (AMs), however, voted against his nomination in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) held at Bechem, the Municipal capital.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Offinam-Takyi expressed appreciation to the AMs for the confidence they had reposed in him to serve the Assembly for the second term and promised to work together with all of them to facilitate the development of the Municipality.

Before the voting, Mr Owusu Sekyere, the Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) asked the AMs to put their political differences aside to confirm the President's Nominee for the development of the Municipality.

GNA

