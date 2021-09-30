Gov’t given two days ultimatum to pay nurses 8month allowance arrears or face strike

Government has been given a two-day ultimatum to pay rotational nurses their eight-month allowance arrears or face a sit down strike.

Members of the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees’ Association say the non-payment of their allowances has placed them in precarious situations beyond comprehension.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, the Vice president of the association Madugu Kwame Richard said their allowances have not been paid since they started their mandatory service.

He therefore warned that the association has resolved to embark on a sit down strike if their allowances are not paid by September 30.

“These nurses and midwives posted by the National Service Secretariat are posted not based on their geographical location, tribe or region; hence, the need for them to feed themselves, pay rent, secure themselves, pay light bill, pay water bill, transport themselves to and from work on many occasions, which all involves the use of money.

“We further wish to state that failure by the sole agency, which is the ministry of health, to give the rotational nurses and midwives clearance by the close of 30 September, will [leave us with] no option than to lay down our tools, since a hungry nurse is a potential killer,” The Nurse-Midwife Association Vice president said.

Mr. Madugu noted that since the assumption of duty in February 2021, they have not even been given IPPD forms to fill talk less of being registered biometrically to enable the Controller and Accountant General effect payment of their allowances.

He added that the nurse trainee allowance has stalled for half a year now while some have also been in arrears for about 20 months.