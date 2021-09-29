ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2021 General News

Sunyani West Assembly confirms Evan Kusi Boadum as MCE

Sunyani West Assembly confirms Evan Kusi Boadum as MCE
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Sunyani West Municipal Assembly has confirmed Evans Kusi Boadum, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nominee as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Mr Boadum secured 38 votes, representing 69.0 per cent of the 55 valid votes cast in the election conducted and supervised by the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission.

Seventeen of the Assembly Members (AMs), however, voted against him.

Before the voting, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minster, entreated the AMs to confirm the nominee for development to resume in the Municipality.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Boadum expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his nomination and thanked the AMs too for his confirmation.

He said the development of the Municipality remained a priority and implored the AMs to bury their differences and work together for development to thrive in the area.

Mr Boadum, until his nomination and confirmation, was the Sunyani West Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and the Bono Regional Coordinator of the government's flagship Free Senior High School Programme.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Elijah Adansi-Bonah confirmed MCE for Obuasi with 100% votes
29.09.2021 | General News
Nigeria: Stop dumping wastes into water channels, waterways — Obuah Urges
29.09.2021 | General News
Opticians Association of Ghana elects new officers
29.09.2021 | General News
It's wrong for the President to appoint DCEs, Boards, CEOs – Prof. Stephen Adei
29.09.2021 | General News
Land guards to serve up to 15 years in jail – Lands Commission
29.09.2021 | General News
New policy for valuating property rates in the offing — Lands Minister
29.09.2021 | General News
Robert Kwakye confirmed as MCE for Asante-Akim Central
29.09.2021 | General News
Kintampo North MCE confirmed
29.09.2021 | General News
Draft Ghana School Feeding Operational Manual undergoes comprehensive review
29.09.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line