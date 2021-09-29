ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2021 Social News

Ghana School of Law SRC calls for dialogue on entrance exams over massive failures

Ghana School of Law SRC calls for dialogue on entrance exams over massive failures
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law wants a national dialogue to be held on the performance of candidates in the law school entrance examination.

Speaking to Citi News, the SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor, said a major concern was the period of time students had to prepare.

Perhaps, students could wait a year before writing the exams, Mr. Kutor suggested.

“You have a situation where students who graduated at the LLB level in July write the exams in August. So technically, they have just one month to prepare.”

The 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exams saw 28 percent of the LLB candidates gain entrance to Ghana's only institution for training lawyers.

790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam organised earlier this year.

Though the pass rate is in line with previous years, except for 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed, the entrance examination, Mr. Kutor said, “it is not to say we are satisfied.”

He further stressed that students that failed to progress into the School of Law should not be looked down upon.

“I must say, if a student fails the entrance exam, the impression shouldn't be created that the student is a bad student.”

Mt. Kutor also said infrastructure remained a concern and expressed hope that “the law village will be completed in time so that there will be more space to accommodate more students.”

—Citi Newsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Rawlings' Aide lauds Guinea Junta for returning country to constitutional rule
29.09.2021 | Social News
Ritual murder allegations against former Ashaiman MP baseless – Lawyer
29.09.2021 | Social News
V/R: Decomposed body of woman found in uncompleted building at Teviefe Deme
29.09.2021 | Social News
Aowin Municipal endorses Samuel Adu Gyamfi as MCE
29.09.2021 | Social News
Police gun down two armed robbers in Ashanti Region over in attempt to attack gold dealer
29.09.2021 | Social News
E/R: Two suspected thieves beaten at New Juabeng, one dies from torture
29.09.2021 | Social News
Fake Takoradi pregnant woman may contemplate suicide due to societal and religious pressure
29.09.2021 | Social News
A/R: NGO unveiled in Offinso North to embark on humanitarian mission
29.09.2021 | Social News
Central Tongu: 13-year-old school boy allegedly beheaded at Mafi Dove to be buried on October 3
29.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line