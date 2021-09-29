Ghana School of Law SRC calls for dialogue on entrance exams over massive failures

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law wants a national dialogue to be held on the performance of candidates in the law school entrance examination.

Speaking to Citi News, the SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor, said a major concern was the period of time students had to prepare.

Perhaps, students could wait a year before writing the exams, Mr. Kutor suggested.

“You have a situation where students who graduated at the LLB level in July write the exams in August. So technically, they have just one month to prepare.”

The 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exams saw 28 percent of the LLB candidates gain entrance to Ghana's only institution for training lawyers.

790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam organised earlier this year.

Though the pass rate is in line with previous years, except for 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed, the entrance examination, Mr. Kutor said, “it is not to say we are satisfied.”

He further stressed that students that failed to progress into the School of Law should not be looked down upon.

“I must say, if a student fails the entrance exam, the impression shouldn't be created that the student is a bad student.”

Mt. Kutor also said infrastructure remained a concern and expressed hope that “the law village will be completed in time so that there will be more space to accommodate more students.”

—Citi Newsroom