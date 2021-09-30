Let’s make Ghana the leader of responsible development in Africa — WACAM

The Associate Executive Director of Wacam, Mrs Hannah Owusu Koranteng has called on stakeholders to make Ghana the leader in championing responsible development in Africa.

This according to her will send the right signals that it is possible to have sustainable development where communities and the vulnerable will not suffer collateral damages for the greed of foreign businesses.

She also underscored the need for Ghana to begin the implementation of the Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) principle in new areas of mining operations and especially in communities that would be affected by on-shore oil production.

Mrs Owusu Koranteng said this in an opening address at the Responsible Mining Forum in Accra on Wednesday.

The forum which was under the theme: “Promoting Community Participation in Mineral Resource Exploitation for Responsible Mining” brought together almost all the stakeholders in the extractive sector including persons from some vulnerable communities.

The event seeks to inform and explore the level of awareness and respect for the rights and participation of communities and stakeholders in onshore oil and gas exploration and mining activities.

Despite the positive contributions of the mining industry to the country's economy, concerns have been raised about the environmental, health and social impacts on host communities.

Most of the human rights abuses reported in areas where petroleum is exploited have been with regards to violence perpetrated by State and company security against citizens who hold contrary views to the exploitation.

The WACAM Associate Executive Director quoting from research conducted by their outfit said the initial engagements by the agents of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) with the affected communities in some parts of Ghana where the on-shore oil exploration is ongoing do not meet the minimum standards of the FPIC protocols.

“If we get the foundation wrong in the community consent processes with respect to on-shore oil exploration, we are bound to reap the same result of conflicts, human rights abuses, environmental pollution, social and cultural disintegration which had been associated with gold mining and mining operations in the country. We should avoid this trajectory associated with gold mining and oil exploration,” she stressed.

She added that in order to satisfy the greed of a few people, the world has made a mistake of undertaking destructive business operations like mining which has destroyed the earth and its associated loss of biodiversity and livelihoods of several communities leading to poverty of billions of people.

Powerful countries, according to her, are using their economic strength to compel governments in developing countries to take decisions that exclude sections of vulnerable people who are equal owners of the natural resources.

“We have made similar mistakes in Ghana with respect to gold mining in our quest to attract mining investors to exploit our natural wealth.

…It is not late to change the narrative by placing human beings especially the citizens who will be affected by the wrong decisions we take at the center of our developmental options to reduce their suffering,” she maintained.