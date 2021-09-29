ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2021 Social News

Ritual murder allegations against former Ashaiman MP baseless – Lawyer

Ritual murder allegations against former Ashaiman MP baseless – Lawyer
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Kwabla Senanu, lawyer for former Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Alfred Agbesi, says claims that his client engages in ritual murders are baseless.

The former MP has been accused by a taxi driver, Felix Ansah, of instructing him to bury a pregnant woman for ritual purposes.

The taxi driver who is currently in the grips of the police also allegedly confessed to killing many people.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Agbesi’s lawyer said he expects thorough investigations into the matter.

“If the gentleman is alleging that he did A, B, C on behalf of my client, in law, he who does something through another person is said to have done it himself. That is how serious the baseless allegations that this gentleman is making against my client are. I have indicated that this case needs to be investigated thoroughly because he [my client] does not know this gentleman from anywhere.”

The last time the taxi driver appeared before the Accra Circuit court, he was granted GH¢60,000 bail with two sureties.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Rosemond Baah Torsu, ordered Ansah to report to the police on Tuesdays every fortnight.

He is expected to reappear in court on October 26.

—citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Rawlings' Aide lauds Guinea Junta for returning country to constitutional rule
29.09.2021 | Social News
Ghana School of Law SRC calls for dialogue on entrance exams over massive failures
29.09.2021 | Social News
V/R: Decomposed body of woman found in uncompleted building at Teviefe Deme
29.09.2021 | Social News
Aowin Municipal endorses Samuel Adu Gyamfi as MCE
29.09.2021 | Social News
Police gun down two armed robbers in Ashanti Region over in attempt to attack gold dealer
29.09.2021 | Social News
E/R: Two suspected thieves beaten at New Juabeng, one dies from torture
29.09.2021 | Social News
Fake Takoradi pregnant woman may contemplate suicide due to societal and religious pressure
29.09.2021 | Social News
A/R: NGO unveiled in Offinso North to embark on humanitarian mission
29.09.2021 | Social News
Central Tongu: 13-year-old school boy allegedly beheaded at Mafi Dove to be buried on October 3
29.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line