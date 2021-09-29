Aowin Municipal endorses Samuel Adu Gyamfi as MCE

Confirmed Municipal Chief Executive of Aowin Municipal Assembly, Hon. Samuel Adu Gyamfi has pledged to work Assiduously with all stakeholders in his area to achieve prosperous life for the people in his second term of office.

According to him, this time around, he will not let the people of Aowin down, in terms of physical developmental projects and other policies and programs.

He said, his endorsement is a kick start of the collective resolve and desire to unite as one people ready to work together in order to bring development to the people of Aowin.

"You have once again demonstrated that when it comes to taken important decisions we can always put aside our individual political and religious difference and work in unity, certainly,this is what we need as a people.

"In as much as I'm enthused over my reappointment ,I'm mindful about the enormity of the task as newly elevated municipal assembly we are confronted with issues of security, sanitation, illegal mining and youth unemployment.

"A lot is therefore expected of us from the people who elected us into office.

"We should put our ranks and individual, religious and political reasons aside as exhibited at my confirmation and work together in order to achieve his Excellency the president's vision of achieving a better and prosperous life for all," he maintained.

Hon. Samuel Adu Gyamfi called for the cooperation and support of his colleague aspirants for the next four years.

"It is said that, he who is constructing the path do not know where the back is crooked.

"Let me put on record that,all my aspirants called to congratulate me on my reappointment with my brother, the presiding member issuing a statement on the need to put the contest behind us and move on.

"In fact, I completely agree with him because after the contest there's no winner but democracy and Aowin Municipal Assembly are there winners.

"We have a common goal to achieve development for our people.

"My doors are therefore open for consultations, suggestions and constructive criticisms."He further noted.

"As you already know, I don't discriminate against people on the basis of their political, religious or ethnic background in exercising my duties.

"Aowin Municipality has received and will continue to receive its fair share of national development under Nana Addo's led NPP administration. As you are already aware, it is the government of Nana Addo that elevated the then Aowin district to Aowin Municipality status in 2018," he revealed.

He said, contract on mile 4 to Elubo road and Nyankamamu to Koodjour roads have been awarded and is progressing steadily.

"Additionally, Enchi, the Municipal capital has just been selected to be furnished with the Ghana prison service. We need only to unite and work together and to fight for more," Mr Samuel Adu Gyamfi stated after he was massively endorsed by Hon. Assembly members of Aowin with 100% win.