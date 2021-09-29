Police gun down two armed robbers in Ashanti Region over in attempt to attack gold dealer

Police in the Ashanti Region have gunned down two suspected armed robbers who were part of a gang that attempted to rob a gold dealer at Manso Dawusaso in the Amansie South District.

Police say they managed to arrest one of the robbers, while the rest escaped.

“The Anti-Robbery Task Force of the Ashanti Regional Police Command in an intelligence-led operation shot two armed robbers who later died at the hospital. Another suspect, linked to the crime, Abraham Kwasi Tetteh, has been arrested whilst four others are being pursued,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service announced.

How it happened

Police in the statement explained that the suspected armed robbers forcibly invaded the house of the gold dealer and disarmed his private security guard and fired shots into the residence.

“At this stage, a police combat team, that had mounted 24-hour surveillance on the gang, returned fire to protect the innocent lives in and around the property. Four of the suspects managed to escape but the two who sustained gunshot wounds were arrested and sent to the hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival,” police added in the statement.

The Ghana Police Service further added that one of the deceased robbers, known as Lukeman, had been granted bail by the Dunkwa Circuit court at an earlier appearance and scheduled to reappear on October 27, 2021, for allegedly robbing passengers on the Dunkwa-Ayanfuri highway.

“A manhunt is underway to track and arrest the four that escaped,” the statement added.

---citinewsroom