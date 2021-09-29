U/E/R: NEDCO declare war against illegal connections, power theft

The Area Manager of the Norther Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) in the Upper East Region, Eugene Odoi Addo says, the illegal connections in the Northern part of the country is increasing at an alarming rate.

Mr Odoi who disclosed this in an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga indicated that, power theft amounts to 25 percent losses averagely for several decades.

He said it is against this backdrop that, NEDCO has imported new interactive meters and currently installing them, to help prevent power theft as well as huge losses incurred by the Company.

Mr Addo added that technical and commercial losses constitute the distributions losses.

He however explained further that the theft amounts to 12 percent of the power allocated to the Region.

Mr Addo debunked the allegation that some of the NEDCO staff are involved in the illegal connection saying per their findings so far, no NEDCO staff has been found to be culpable of such illegalities.

Apart from that, he said any NEDCO staff caught in such act would be dismissed outright.

Mr Addo therefore appealed to the general public to volunteer information on illegal connections to NEDCO for a handsome reward.