29.09.2021 Regional News

U/E/R: Youth urge to learn digital skills to create jobs and employment opportunities

By Akayeti Emmenuel || Bolgatanga
U/E/R: Youth urge to learn digital skills to create jobs and employment opportunities
The Director of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), in charge of the Upper East and Upper West Regions, Martin Akogti has advised the youth to up their digital skills in order to stay relevant in the current technological job market.

Mr Akogti made this known in an interview with ModernGhana News on the sidelines of a Digital Job Fair organised in Bolgatanga, the capital of the Upper East Region.

He said the youth can only be more suitable in the job market based on their knowledge in digital skills.

He stated that, even when COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, digital skills is reigning and will revert no more.

Mr Akogti further advises the youth to see the mobile phone as an asset rather than a fanciful gadget.

He said one can make money with their phone such as content creation, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, IT in agriculture, health among others.

He therefore encouraged young people to think outside the box instead of following the old trajectory of seeking jobs.

Mr Akogti indicated that, "as we do this, we will be able to create jobs for the youth in order to help build the economy."

