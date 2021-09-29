President's nominee for Offinso North District rejected

The 33 Assembly members of the Offinso North District Assembly have rejected the President’s nominee Hon. David Kwasi Asare as the District Chief Executive for the area.

This comes when he failed to secure the endorsement of 2/3 out of the 33 members of the assembly.

Hon. Kwasi Asare polled 19 YES votes against 14 NO.

A new date will be announced within the next 10 days to determine the confirmation of the President’s nominee for the area.

Present at the ceremony was the Member of Parliament for the area who doubles as Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Collins Ntim and the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Samuel Osei Mensah.