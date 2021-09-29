Fake Takoradi pregnant woman may contemplate suicide due to societal and religious pressure

Societal and Religious pressures are the leading cause of woes of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the lady at the center of the kidnapping and baby saga. Our sociocultural values and religion are the deadliest fundamentals of her problems. Is not only her problem, she is not the first to have encountered such, but several people.

Director of Think Twice Africa Consult, Mr Kwaku Danso is appealing to society to seriously reconsider their daily utterances which sometimes they consider as jokes.

"Pressures are part of every human society, is absolutely inevitable. However, we have both positive and negative aspects. Any society where negative pressures outweigh the positive, that society suffers greatly. This is exactly what Sub- Saharan Africa is facing today.

"Huge negative pressures affect the human brains devastatingly, it breeds inefficiencies, affects the ability to think rightly with sound mind and evaluations of issues, it retards developments, poor management of resources, the collapse of jobs, crimes and many others," he stated.

According to him, society can never be without problems however people must critically examine the causes and curb them.

"Societal Pressures are usually pressures coming from society, such are traced from our ancestorial point of view, that's socio-cultural values. Pressures that were so much relevant at the time, has been carried out, transferred from generation to generation. Currently, to a larger extent, it has become outmoded, due to sociocultural changes.

"With regard to our dear sister, Josephine, she might be under serious pressures to marry and same pressures to give birth. When will you marry, when will you give birth, does your manhood works, prove it, can I see the face of my grandchild, You are useless you can't produce a child, are few pressures that might come from society.

"Religious pressures coming from pastors and Churches might also play its ugliest head. " Single all night, bachelors all night, spinsters ministry, bachelors ministry, those married without children should move forward for special prayers, mother's and father's and many others play a dangerous role. It serves a serious devastating mental torture, society hardly sees such behaviours utterances /pressures as normal.

"As an executive director, a consultant and activist on societal pressures, I used myself to text society for over a decade. Refusing to marry and have a baby, I am 52. My encounter with pressures from society and the church is nothing to ride home about.

"Not long ago, repeated pressure from society, family, and friends was hammered to me. " You are useless, when do intend to have a woman by your side, your manhood might be dead" I could seriously feel the psychological torture, the pressures.

"Josephine needs serious psychological attention, she has gone through a lot, is never her wish to stage such deceitful drama. It was staged to enable her have a peaceful mind, stay away from the pressures. She needs serious monitoring and counselling in order to reintegrate into society. Same society that pushed her to undertake such drama, will same mount pressures through unnecessary teasing and questioning. Such will lead to nothing but suicide," he stated.