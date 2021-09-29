A/R: NGO unveiled in Offinso North to embark on humanitarian mission

A non-governmental organization, Kumasi Food Foundation has been launched at Nkenkaaso in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region to offer humanitarian interventions to the poor and needy in diverse ways.

The non-profitable organization was formed in 2016 by a philanthropist Kojo Boakye, a native of Nkenkaaso and has finally been approved and recognized by government to operate as an NGO this year.

Speaking to the media after the launch, the manager of the foundation Evangelist Addo Emmanuel disclosed that the organization since its inception has not only reached out to several needy people within the country but extended to provision of thousands of learning materials to school kids in rural areas to enhance academic performance.

He said his outfit beyond providing food on the table for seekers of their service, provision of capital for mini business start-up for person's with disabilities, orphans etc, paying for hospital bills have been among the several assistance they have offered, providing sustenance.

"We have since our inception offer countless help to many within the country ranging from learning materials for school children, hospital bills for patients, business capital and shelter for some needy people.

"We also organize communal labour to do clean up exercises, etc in communities, provision of clothing and many other needs to suitable individuals. we are currently working to tackle the issue of schools under trees by providing structures for schools facing that challenge", the manager revealed.

Evangelist Addo explained that CEO Kwadwo Boakye, a resident at Atlanta USA being inspired by the bible verse to offer help to the needy as a good example of service to God is a sole funder of the organization with little support from Donners to carry out the mission.

According to him, two warehouses with one in Kumasi and the other at Nkenkaaso are under construction for storage of items being solicited from abroad for the humanitarian service.

In a speech delivered by the Head Pastor of Methodist Church of Afrancho in the Offinso North, Reverend Albert Boakye Yiadom, he lauded the initiative and urged the general public to lend their unflinching support to this Godly course as helping a neighbour in times of need is real definition of worshipping the Lord.

Youth leader of Nkenkaaso Mr. David Kwadwo Wiafe in his speech urged parents and guardians to pay maximum attention to children in order for them to succeed in life and be productive in society.