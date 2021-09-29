ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2021 Headlines

Ejurahene expresses satisfaction with Committee report

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
Ejurahene expresses satisfaction with Committee report
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Chief of Ejura Barimah Osei Hwedie II has welcomed reports and recommendations by the three Member Ministerial Committee tasked to probe the disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He further expressed satisfaction with the report by the Committee of Inquiry.

The Chief noted that the recommendations by the committee which called for the structural expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel is apt.

The Ejura Committee report, which was released on Monday, September 27, 2021, among other things, recommended that the affected persons and families be properly compensated.

Speaking to this reporter in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, September 29, 2021, Barimah Osei Hwedie II commended the committee for what he described as ten solid recommendations.

He praised the government for seeing to the completion of the Committee’s work in a swift manner.

"Am particularly happy that the committee highlighted the need for additional police personnel in the Ejura-Sekyeredumase District as it has been our major headache,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Ejura Traditional Council had already planned to construct a Divisional Police Command prior to the riot, "and so therefore the Committee’s suggestion will push forth our agenda."

Background

Two people on June 30, 201 were confirmed dead following a clash between the youth of Ejura and security personnel over the death of social media activist Mohammed Ibrahim alias Kaaka.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Nasir Yussif, age 25, and Murtala Mohammed, aged 25.

Following the unfortunate incident, President, Nana Akufo-Addo, in July 2021 ordered the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry to probe the disturbances in Ejura.

The presentation of the report followed the completion of work by the three-Member Committee Chaired by a Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson.

After completion of work, the report was presented with findings and recommendations to the Interior Minister on July 27, 2021.

In the 55-page Ejura Committee’s report published by government on Monday, September 28, 2021, one of the ten recommendations is that the family of the two civilians who were shot dead by the military should be compensated.

“The Committee recommends adequate compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, namely, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed,” part of the Ejura Committee’s report said.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Be sensitive, this is not the time to buy a new presidential jet – Prof. Agyeman-Duah to government
29.09.2021 | Headlines
MMDCE nominees: Deal with lawless NPP rioters surgically – Prof. Adei
29.09.2021 | Headlines
Police arrest aide of Rev. Owusu Bempah over offensive conduct, unlawful possession of firearm
29.09.2021 | Headlines
Kaaka’s family has no right to question our work, we didn't go there to probe Kaaka's death – Vladimir Antwi-Danso
29.09.2021 | Headlines
790 out of 2,824 candidates pass 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exam
29.09.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Police arrest 396 suspected criminals; intercepts 793 motorbikes
28.09.2021 | Headlines
There's no disquiet among us over Akufo-Addo 'luxury' trips, our morale very high — GAF blasts Ablakwa
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo assesses ministers' performance – Eugene Arhin
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Plan by gov’t to purchase new presidential jet is to satisfy the lavish taste of Akufo-Addo – Felix Ofosu
28.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line