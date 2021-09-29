ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2021 Headlines

Police arrest aide of Rev. Owusu Bempah over offensive conduct, unlawful possession of firearm

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Police arrest aide of Rev. Owusu Bempah over offensive conduct, unlawful possession of firearm
Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that an aide to Rev. Owusu Bempah, Bright Berchie has been arrested.

In a press release from the Police, it says the suspect has been charged with the offences of threats of death, offensive conduct and the possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

According to the Police, Bright Berchie, has been on its radar after he was seen in a widely circulated video, brandishing a weapon and issuing threats of death to police officers and other persons.

929202194918-8cs1vihuup-243132036 1730237933838235 2286057552085657701 n

After his arrest, the Police retrieved a weapon [gun] from him and has sent it for ballistic examination to aid further investigations.

The 30-year-old will be soon arraigned before court.

Expressing gratitude to the Public for its continuous support, the Police has assured that it remains committed to its constitutional mandate of maintaining law and order.

929202194932-1h830o4bau-243460831 1730237837171578 6543941517608403598 n

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Kaaka’s family has no right to question our work, we didn't go there to probe Kaaka's death – Vladimir Antwi-Danso
29.09.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Police arrest 396 suspected criminals; intercepts 793 motorbikes
28.09.2021 | Headlines
There's no disquiet among us over Akufo-Addo 'luxury' trips, our morale very high — GAF blasts Ablakwa
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo assesses ministers' performance – Eugene Arhin
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Plan by gov’t to purchase new presidential jet is to satisfy the lavish taste of Akufo-Addo – Felix Ofosu
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Dispatching of Police Riot Vehicle to Kaaka's funeral was needles - Ejura Committee
29.09.2021 | Headlines
Do or Die comment: Don’t follow politicians with evil mindset – Ghanaian youth advised
28.09.2021 | Headlines
10million people targeted to use LPG by 2030 — Deputy Energy Minister
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Minority will reject move by gov’t to purchase new presidential jet – Ablakwa
28.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line