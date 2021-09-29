Police arrest aide of Rev. Owusu Bempah over offensive conduct, unlawful possession of firearm

Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that an aide to Rev. Owusu Bempah, Bright Berchie has been arrested.

In a press release from the Police, it says the suspect has been charged with the offences of threats of death, offensive conduct and the possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

According to the Police, Bright Berchie, has been on its radar after he was seen in a widely circulated video, brandishing a weapon and issuing threats of death to police officers and other persons.

After his arrest, the Police retrieved a weapon [gun] from him and has sent it for ballistic examination to aid further investigations.

The 30-year-old will be soon arraigned before court.

Expressing gratitude to the Public for its continuous support, the Police has assured that it remains committed to its constitutional mandate of maintaining law and order.