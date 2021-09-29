We’re closing in on recent daylight robbers – ACP Kwesi Ofori

The Acting Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has assured that the robbers who attacked a man at Sampa Valley near Weija will soon be apprehended.

“We are closing in. We know who they are. We know what they do in the city and their way of doing things, and we are poised to get them,” he said on The Point of View.

“Before many days, we are going to achieve results. We are so determined and empowered to do that,” ACP Ofori assured.

The police announced a GH¢50,000 reward for anyone who will offer useful information leading to the arrest of the Weija robbers.

ACP Ofori was speaking from the MTTD Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre, which has been able to track criminal activity, including the robbery of GH¢29,000 at Apenkwa Traffic Light on September 20 which left one person wounded.

He admitted that there were lapses in police response in that incident despite the monitoring, and this had prompted a shake-up within the police.

“We have revised our strategies, our response levels and the way and manner in which we deal with these criminals, so we have upgraded it to a new level.”

ACP Ofori further assured that police had the resources to make Accra safer.

He explained that Accra had been zoned Accra and the police had operational bases across the city.

“We have policemen all over, and we will sustain it and make sure that we nip some of these criminals,” ACP Ofori said.

He further stressed that the proactiveness of police extended beyond Accra.

“It is a national thing. The centre has several cameras and has the capacity and capability to move to other areas,” ACP Ofori assured.

