ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2021 Headlines

790 out of 2,824 candidates pass 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exam

790 out of 2,824 candidates pass 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exam
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exams saw 28% of the LLB candidates gain entrance to Ghana’s only institution for training lawyers.

790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam organised earlier this year.

The pass rate is in line with previous years, except for 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.

In 2019, only 128 candidates out of a total of 1,820 passed the exam.

In 2017, 500 students were admitted into the School, with 450 students admitted in 2016.

The poor pass rate has in the past sparked calls for a reform of legal education in Ghana.

Critics have said the General Legal Council deliberately restricts people from gaining access to legal education.

Admission to the Ghana School of Law for professional legal education requires that successful candidates obtain a minimum rank of 50%.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ejurahene expresses satisfaction with Committee report
29.09.2021 | Headlines
Be sensitive, this is not the time to buy a new presidential jet – Prof. Agyeman-Duah to government
29.09.2021 | Headlines
MMDCE nominees: Deal with lawless NPP rioters surgically – Prof. Adei
29.09.2021 | Headlines
Police arrest aide of Rev. Owusu Bempah over offensive conduct, unlawful possession of firearm
29.09.2021 | Headlines
Kaaka’s family has no right to question our work, we didn't go there to probe Kaaka's death – Vladimir Antwi-Danso
29.09.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Police arrest 396 suspected criminals; intercepts 793 motorbikes
28.09.2021 | Headlines
There's no disquiet among us over Akufo-Addo 'luxury' trips, our morale very high — GAF blasts Ablakwa
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo assesses ministers' performance – Eugene Arhin
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Plan by gov’t to purchase new presidential jet is to satisfy the lavish taste of Akufo-Addo – Felix Ofosu
28.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line