29.09.2021 Crime & Punishment

Bole-Bamboi: Pregnant goat thieves fined Gh¢300 by Court

The Bole Magistrate court on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, fined two young men to a tune of Gh¢ 300 for stealing a pregnant goat at Bale, a community in the Bole-Bamboi District of the Savannah Region.

The young men who hail from Mandari in the Bole District are to serve a jail term of three months in default. The two are Kofi Jimah, a 20-year-old mechanic and Abdulai Alhassan, a driving assistant (mate).

The court presided over by his worship Prince Cudjoe sentenced the two after they pleaded guilty to the charges presented by the prosecutor to a fine of 50 units each which translates to Gh¢ 300.

Presenting the facts before the court, the prosecutor said, the accused persons on September 23rd this year, conspired to steal at a community called Bale.

According to the prosecutor, at about 1:am that night, the two went to the community with an unregistered motorbike which was later parked at Bale D/A JHS in a bid to survey the area before striking.

At the time they were surveying the area, a member of the community noticed their presence and suspicious acts and duly informed the unit committee chairman of the village who later mobilized people to lay ambush close to the school.

The two after successfully stealing the goat which was later discovered to be pregnant, moved back to where the motorbike was parked only to realize that it was nowhere to be found.

Sensing danger, Abdulai Alhassan took to his heels leaving behind Kofi Jimah the 20-year-old who was arrested by the community members and subjected to severe beatings before being released to the Bole police.

Abdulai Alhassan who bolted from the crime scene was later apprehended at Mandari the following day and a search conducted on him revealed dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The two were later arraigned before the Bole Magistrate court Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 on two counts of conspiracy to commit crime and stealing.

The goat has since been released to the owner.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
