ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2021 Social News

Regular registration for Ghana Card free, GH¢250 for premium service – NIA

Regular registration for Ghana Card free, GH¢250 for premium service – NIA
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has clarified that the GH¢250 fee for the Ghana Card registration is only for applicants seeking premium services.

Responding to viral posts suggesting that all applicants had to pay GH¢250, the authority’s acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, assured that there was a free option for all Ghanaians seeking the Ghana Card.

“This write-up is erroneous, it seeks to misinform the general public and I come your way to reiterate that even beyond the mass registration, registration that will be taking place at our regional and district offices will be free for all Ghanaians,” he said.

A GH¢30 fee will only be required for the replacement of Ghana Cards or when an update requires that a new card is printed.

The premium registration currently only takes place at the authority’s headquarters.

The authority expects to establish more premium registration centres to expand this particular service.

“At these premium centres, an individual going to register for his Ghana Card will be required to pay GH¢250, which is backed by law,” Mr. Abdul-Ganiyu.

Registration for the Ghana Card can be carried out at the 34 registration centres at 34 Ghana Revenue Authority’s offices across the country.

There are currently over 15 million persons registered for the Ghana Card.

---Citi Newsroom

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
My 9-year-old daughter asking disturbing questions about Ghana’s ballooning debt – Former Regional Minister
29.09.2021 | Social News
Nigeria: Gunmen kidnap retired Air Vice Marshal in Lagos
29.09.2021 | Social News
Nothing wrong with prudent purchase of new presidential jet – Kwadwo Mpianim
29.09.2021 | Social News
We’re closing in on recent daylight robbers – ACP Kwesi Ofori
29.09.2021 | Social News
Government engages media on National Security Strategy
28.09.2021 | Social News
National Security Minister cautions media to stop sensational security stories
28.09.2021 | Social News
One found dead after two brothers jumped off vehicle dragged by flood at Ahenema Kokoben
28.09.2021 | Social News
Ablakwa demands answers on George Weah’s alleged use of Ghana’s presidential jet
28.09.2021 | Social News
‘You can’t kill my relative and give me money; punish the soldiers’ – Family of deceased relative
28.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line