ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2021 General News

Asante-Akim South 100% confirms Alexander Frimpong as MCE

Asante-Akim South 100% confirms Alexander Frimpong as MCE
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Members of the Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly have unanimously confirmed Alexander Frimpong, the President's nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

All 66 Assembly Members including 21 government appointees voted yes to confirm the nominee for a second term.

The exercise which was supervised by Mr Nicholas Ofori Tawiah, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, was attended by Chiefs, opinion leaders, and representatives of the Regional Minister.

Mr Frimpong speaking after the confirmation said the overwhelming support from the Assembly Members was a testimony that his first term in office had been fruitful.

This, he said, would inspire him to work harder to justify the confidence reposed in him and also accelerate the development of the Municipality.

"I see your unanimous endorsement as a motivation to renew my commitment towards the development of our Municipality," he told the Assembly Members.

He said he would continue to work closely with them and other stakeholders to complete projects started during his first term and tackle new ones to improve the lives of the people.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
It's wrong for the President to appoint DCEs, Boards, CEOs – Prof. Stephen Adei
29.09.2021 | General News
Land guards to serve up to 15 years in jail – Lands Commission
29.09.2021 | General News
New policy for valuating property rates in the offing — Lands Minister
29.09.2021 | General News
Robert Kwakye confirmed as MCE for Asante-Akim Central
29.09.2021 | General News
Kintampo North MCE confirmed
29.09.2021 | General News
Richmond Agyenim Boateng 100% confirmed as Kwadaso MCE
29.09.2021 | General News
Government re-structuring ISD for efficient information flow — Information Minister
28.09.2021 | General News
Ghana-UK to enhance collaboration to fight climate change effects — Lands Minister
28.09.2021 | General News
Government must withdraw nominations of MMDCEs rejected — CLGA
27.09.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line