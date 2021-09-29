Asante-Akim South 100% confirms Alexander Frimpong as MCE

Members of the Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly have unanimously confirmed Alexander Frimpong, the President's nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

All 66 Assembly Members including 21 government appointees voted yes to confirm the nominee for a second term.

The exercise which was supervised by Mr Nicholas Ofori Tawiah, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, was attended by Chiefs, opinion leaders, and representatives of the Regional Minister.

Mr Frimpong speaking after the confirmation said the overwhelming support from the Assembly Members was a testimony that his first term in office had been fruitful.

This, he said, would inspire him to work harder to justify the confidence reposed in him and also accelerate the development of the Municipality.

"I see your unanimous endorsement as a motivation to renew my commitment towards the development of our Municipality," he told the Assembly Members.

He said he would continue to work closely with them and other stakeholders to complete projects started during his first term and tackle new ones to improve the lives of the people.

