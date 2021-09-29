ModernGhana logo
29.09.2021 General News

Richmond Agyenim Boateng 100% confirmed as Kwadaso MCE

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the President's nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, has been confirmed by the members of the Assembly.

All the 22 Assembly Members, including seven government appointees, voted YES, to put the nominee on clean 100 per cent votes, in an election supervised by the Municipal Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr Agyenim Boateng, who was re-nominated by the President after serving his first term, said his unanimous endorsement was a vote of confidence in him and a motivation to work in the interest of the people of Kwadaso.

He said his confirmation placed a huge task on him and expressed his commitment to work with all the relevant stakeholders, especially the assembly members, to speed up the development in the area.

Mr Agyenim Boateng thanked President Akufo-Addo for believing in him and pledged to work hard to justify his confirmation to the benefit of the people.

He expressed gratitude to the Assembly Members as well as the Member of Parliament of the area, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, and called for unity from all to help bring the needed development to Kwadaso.

Dr Nyarko, entreated the Assembly Members to rally behind the MCE to prosecute the development agenda of the Assembly.

He urged them to unite and work together to complete the developmental projects already started to improve the living conditions of the people of Kwadaso.

Dr Nyarko asked the Assembly Members and the traditional leaders to give the MCE the needed support to accelerate the development of the area.

GNA

