There's no disquiet among us over Akufo-Addo 'luxury' trips, our morale very high — GAF blasts Ablakwa

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has rubbished the claim by the Member of Parliament of North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that there is disquiet among the ranks of the Ghana Air Force (GAF) regarding President Akufo-Addo hiring of 'luxurious' private jet.

Mr. Ablakwa in a post on his Facebook page has alleged that “there is some form of disquiet within the ranks of the Ghana Air Force with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s preference for luxurious aircraft operated by a foreign crew.”

In a press release from the Ghana Armed Forces, it says the allegation is untrue and of no basis.

“We wish to state unequivocally that this allegation is untrue and without basis.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the morale of personnel, not only in the Ghana Air Force, as is being alleged, but the entire Ghana Armed Forces, has never been at a very higher level,” a release from GAF signed by its Acting Director of Public Relations, Commander Andy La-Anyane has said.

GAF through its release is urging the general public to treat the allegations of disquiet within the ranks of the Ghana Air Force with the contempt it deserves.

“Additionally, we wish to entreat all Ghanaians, including politicians, not to drag the Ghana Armed Forces into partisan politics. Our mandate as captured in the 1992 constitution is to defend the territorial integrity of Ghana and we should be allowed to focus on our mandate.

“Finally, we wish to assure the general public once again that the morale of troops is very high,” the GAF statement concludes.

Read the full release from the Ghana Armed Forces below:

RE: THERE IS DISQUIET WITHIN THE RANKS OF THE GHANA AIR FORCE – ABLAKWA ALLEGES

The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces has been drawn to a disturbing story carried on Ghanaweb on Tuesday 28 September 2021 which was sourced from the Facebook timeline of Honourable Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, alleging “there is some form of disquiet within the ranks of the Ghana Air Force with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s preference for luxurious aircraft operated by a foreign crew”.

We wish to state unequivocally that this allegation is untrue and without basis.

For the avoidance of doubt, the morale of personnel, not only in the Ghana Air Force, as is being alleged, but the entire Ghana Armed Forces, has never been at a very higher level.

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces appreciate the numerous additions that the government has made for the smooth running of operations, including accommodation for troops and their families, vehicles to enhance mobility, review of salaries amongst many others.

Troops also appreciate the efforts being made by the government in retooling the Force with the acquisition of a number of platforms including warships for the Ghana Navy, Armoured Personnel Carriers for the Ghana Army, various aircraft including a strategic lift for VIPs for use by the Ghana Air Force and many others.

It is also important to state that the fighter squadron of the Ghana Air Force is currently being retooled by the government to augment the professional posture of the Ghana Air Force.

The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to advise the general public to treat the allegations of disquiet within the ranks of the Ghana Air Force with the contempt it deserves.

Additionally, we wish to entreat all Ghanaians, including politicians, not to drag the Ghana Armed Forces into partisan politics. Our mandate as captured in the 1992 constitution is to defend the territorial integrity of Ghana and we should be allowed to focus on our mandate.

Finally, we wish to assure the general public once again that the morale of troops is very high.

SIGNED

ANDY LA-ANYANE

Commander

Acting Director Public Relations