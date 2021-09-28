One found dead after two brothers jumped off vehicle dragged by flood at Ahenema Kokoben

Listen to article

One of three persons who got missing in last night’s flood at Ahenema Kokoben, a Kumasi suburb has been found dead.

This was after a search party was put together to find the whereabouts of the three.

Bodies of the remaining two are yet to be found.

The three were part of a group of persons in a pick-up vehicle that attempted to drive through the flood.

Some of the occupants of the pick-up vehicle told newsmen that, at a point they realized the flood was changing the direction of the vehicle causing them to panic.

In the process, two brothers, in their attempt to escape, jumped off the vehicle but landed deep in the flood which swept them away.

They could however not tell how the third person was also taken along by the flood, but they realized later he was onboard the vehicle with them.

The body found on Tuesday was that of someone who is in his early 20s beneath the marsh of the river about two meters away from where the incident happened on Monday night.

Many other residents of the Ahenema Kokoben and Santasi Apire who got stranded due to the flooding situation on Monday have been blaming city authorities for their woes.

They say the poor construction of drainage system in the areas are to be blamed for the rampant flooding in the area.

They are therefore calling on city authorities to quickly construct bigger drains to avoid needless death by floods.