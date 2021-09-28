Do or Die comment: Don’t follow politicians with evil mindset – Ghanaian youth advised

Coordinator for Movement for Justice and Equal Rights, Alhaji Ben Ali Seaman has advised the youth not to follow politicians with evil mindsets.

According to him, the youth must be vigilant in order not to do the bidding of politicians with evil intentions.

In a statement, Alhaji Ben Ali Seaman has condemned the ‘Do or Die’ comment of former President John Dramani Mahama while insisting that it can instigate violence in the next general election.

In his advise to the youth in the country, Alhaji Ben Ali Seaman has stressed that no one should allow himself to be used by politicians for their personal gains.

Below is the full statement from Alhaji Ben Seaman:

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT

A STATEMENT BY THE COORDINATOR OF THE MOVEMENT FOR JUSTICE AND EQUAL RIGHTS.

I wish to use this medium to advise the citizens of the land on dirty politics. Over the past decade, i have developed interesting experience in politics from the grassroots to a constituency organizer and I learnt a lot of lessons that put me in a better position to advise the youths in particular.

The key issues I want us all to discuss are listed below;

1. Is it not curious and painful that much of the sacrifices that led to us winning the 2016 general elections have soon be forgotten by the leadership of the party? For instance, individuals like myself Alhaji Ben Ali Seaman led demonstrations and took part in those organized by AFAG and Let My Vote Count alliance and several others to drum home the ills of the Mahama administration. When the Woyome bruhaha happened I singlehandedly carried placards all over to expose the corrupt practices of the old regime. Today, all of these sacrifices have gone unrecognized.

2. Before the election myself and Mr. Wayo wrote directly to embassies and missions here in Ghana to warn their residents here in Ghana not to be involved themselves in our elections. These notices were also served on all state security agencies in order to ensure a fair elections all at my own expenses. We entered into markets in Accra canvassing for our party. I even wrote several articles in some of the major newspapers such as the Daily, Statesman, the Daily Searchlight and others, not only to attack the Mahama regime but also to raise support for the NPP.

When the NDC DCE for the Bibiani Ahnwiaso Bekwai constituency pulled down the billboard of Nana Addo in 2010/11, I single-handed took him on, reported him to the police who refused to take any action, whereupon I send him to the Sefwi Wiawso high court with my own money. All of these actions was to support the party but now it seems profitless.

Today those enjoying under the Akufo government were those who folded their arms and looked in while some of us fought, constituency, regional and national executives inclusive.

Many of the chiefs who are running about at the corridor of power seeking the appointment of their favorites were then quiet and aloof.

It is therefore pointless and equally, for any youth or sympathizer getting into the Do or Die or All Die Be Die campaigns in 2024.

3. I entreat the youths not to listen to the unfortunate 'Do or Die' statement made by former President Mahama as it has the tendency to trigger violence in the next election. Mr. Mahama has been vice president and President of the land and certainly he helped some people so let him gather those he helped to support his evil plans and not the promising Ghanaian youths.

The youths should be vigilant and cease following politicians with evil mindset. No youth should allow him or herself to be used for violence by wicked politicians.

Today, one has to go begging to find food to keep body and soul together or find a decent shelter to lay their heads.

We shall advice ourselves pretty soon should the leadership of the party fails to quickly address this awful situation in the NPP.

I rest my case

Thank you all.

Alhaji Ben Ali Seaman

Coordinator, Movement for Justice and Equal Rights.