28.09.2021 Social News

Kumasi: 9year-old-girl drowns after heavy downpour

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A nine-year-old girl, Blessing Nana Yaa Osei has drowned at Daaban New site in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

She drowned in the floodwaters during the heavy downpour on Monday, 27 September 2021.

A woman who was taken care of the child because the mother had traveled, Madam Yaa Baby said the little girl went out at her blindside during the downpour.

She said a search was conducted for her whereabouts after she got missing but she was not found.

She said the little girl’s body was discovered in a stream some meters away from the house today, Tuesday, 28 September 2021.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed by the police and deposited in morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, seven people are allegedly missing at Ahenema Kokobeng in the Atwima Kwanwoma District after they were swept away by river Aboabo in their attempt to cross it during the heavy downpour.

A Unit Committee Member for the area, Kwadwo Bosomuru who witnessed the persons being swept away said the river overflowed its banks during the heavy downpour.

---classfmonline

