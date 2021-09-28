ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.09.2021 Headlines

'Don't confirm Sam Pyne, he is non-Akan; It's time to use Takyi stick to beat Baah' — Yamin to KMA members

'Don't confirm Sam Pyne, he is non-Akan; It's time to use Takyi stick to beat Baah' — Yamin to KMA members
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A leading member of the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has asked Assemblymembers of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to reject the President’s nominee Sam Pyne as Mayor of Kumasi.

Mr. Yamin says Mr. Pyne does not belong to any of the Akan tribes for which reason he is not qualified to be Mayor of Kumasi.

According to him, rejecting Mr Pyne who is from Western Region is in line with NPP's long-held tradition that only Ashantis should be appointed as Chief Executive Officers of KMA.

Mr. Yamin explained that in 2009, some members of the NDC including himself lost the opportunity to become the Chief Executive of KMA and some other districts in the Ashanti region for the same reason.

The reason, he stated, was that some members of the then opposition NPP insisted that only persons who are Ashantis be appointed to head the KMA.

“I only want to draw the attention of Ghanaians that the NPP may have forgotten the position they took in 2009 that if you are not an Ashanti, the Assembly Members should vote against you. And my brother Sam Pyne is not an Ashanti, unless someone tells me something contrary.
“They went to the extent that Assembly Members who are NPP went on radio to issue threats that if a non- Ashanti is nominated, they will vote against him, so the point now is that Sam Pyne is not an Ashanti, he’s from the Western Region, so they should vote against him,” he explained to Mark-Jerry on Neat Fm Tuesday morning.

Mr. Yamin in his attempt to quoting an Akan proverb said “the stick that is used to beat Takyi will be used to beat Baah too,” challenging the Assemblymembers to equally reject Mr. Pyne by voting NO.

This he maintained will show how they care and love Asanteman.

“Why should this position change today, or is it that when it is NDC strict laws should be applied and when it comes to the NPP any qualified member can be appointed and not necessarily an Ashanti?
"…What I am saying is that for all the competent Ashantis to be by-passed and a non-Ashanti nominated, the Assembly Members should vote against him or they should let us all know if the laws have changed in the Ashanti political orientation,” he stressed.

Even though Mr. Yamin became a Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister during the NDC era, he insists that some people fought him throughout his eight-month stay in office.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Minority will reject move by gov’t to purchase new presidential jet – Ablakwa
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Ejura report: Family vow to reject money from government until soldiers are punished
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Initiate parliamentary enquiry into the 2020 General Elections to let EC account – ASEPA petitions Bagbin
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Ignore useless Owusu Bempah effusions; Mahama, Ofosu Ampofo has no hand in Takoradi kidnapping saga – NDC
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Residents of Ejura unhappy with committee’s report; want soldiers who killed civilians sanctioned
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo retains State Housing, EPA, Ghana Gas bosses; kick out DVLA, consoles Collins Amankwah with GMA
28.09.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Seven drowned at Ahenema-Kokoben after heavy downpour
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Achiase: Assemblymembers reject Akufo-Addo’s DCE nominee Richmond Kofi Amponsah
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Gov’t in the process of buying bigger presidential jet – Eugene Arhin
28.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line