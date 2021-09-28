Residents of Ejura unhappy with committee’s report; want soldiers who killed civilians sanctioned

Residents of Ejura are demanding that soldiers responsible for the death of civilians during the clash between protesters and security officers earlier this year in June are severely sanctioned.

This is according to Mr. Bawah Braimah who is the Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyeredumase.

The MP has revealed that after the release of the report of the committee set-up to uncover what triggered the violence, residents are unhappy because they believe justice has not been served.

Mr. Bawah Braimah has said that residents of Ejura want the soldiers that shot and killed two civilians during the violence to be sanctioned severely for their actions.

“The residents of Ejura are not satisfied, the residents want the soldiers who shot and killed their relatives to be also sanctioned. That is what they want,” he said.

The Ejura Sekyedumase MP added, “The committee has usurped the work of the Police and veered into other areas on who killed Kaaka. That is not their job and so I’m disappointed. In regards to who killed Kaaka, a lot of the people in Ejura hold a contrary view to what the committee has said.”

In the report of the Ejura Committee, it has been recommended that the government should compensate the family of the two deceased civilians, as well as all the persons that sustained injuries.

Find below the recommendations made by the committee:

RECOMMENDATIONS:

1. The Committee recommends adequate Compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, namely, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed. Adequate compensation must also be paid to other injured persons, namely Louis Ayikpa (20 years), Awal Misbau (16 years) and Nasif Nuhu (30 years). These are the names known to the Committee.

2. The Committee recommends the immediate transfer of the District Police Commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, first for his incompetence in handing the situation and for the fact that, his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.

3. We further recommend the structural expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel.

4. We recommend the removal of the Ejura-Sckyedumase Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Mohammed Salisu Bamba, since his continuous presence as MCE would exacerbate the already tense security situation in Ejura.

5. It is further recommended that, the Military Establishment review the actions of the Section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate usce of force, and apply appropriate sanctions.

6. We further recommend the training of REGSEC, MUSEC and DISEC officials in the Ashanti Region in Conflict and Crises Management at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at least once every year.

7. We recommend the development of a joint Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) for Military / Police operations, including roles for indispensable allied agencies like the National Investigations Bureau, NADM0, Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, etc.

8. We further recommend that, the NCCE should intensify its Public education in relation to the rights, obligations and civic responsibilities of the people of Ejura.

9. It is further recommended that, all crowd /riot/crises control units be made to wear bodycams and all vehicles and mobile gadgets employed must also have cameras.

10. We recommend the establishment of a Sports and other Recreational Facilities in Ejura under the Zongo Development Fund, so as to re-channel the energies of the youth.

CONCLUSION: