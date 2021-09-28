Akufo-Addo retains State Housing, EPA, Ghana Gas bosses; kick out DVLA, consoles Collins Amankwah with GMA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has retained Lawyer Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu as the Chief Executive Officer for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Nana Ampofo Appiah affectionately known as Vyrus has also been retained as the Managing Director of the State Housing Cooperation(SHC).

Former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Mr Issah Fuseini with immediate effect takes over as the CEO of DVLA.

A close source at the seat of government hinted this portal that former Member of Parliament of Manhyia North Mr Collins Randy Owusu Amankwaah after missing the Kumasi Mayor slot will be heading to the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) as the new CEO.

The former Kumasi Mayor Mr Osei Asibbey Antwi pushed to National Service Scheme (NSS).

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong will also move to the Ghana Ports and Habour Authority, the source disclosed.

Check the list below:

Final Confirmed CEO List

EPA -- Hon. Lawyer Dr. Henry K. Kokofu

SHC -- Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah (Vyrus)

GEPA

Richard Asante Yeboah - CEO

Ghana Gas - Dr. Ben Asante

National Youth Authority

Pius Enam Hadzide CEO

Nelson Owusu Ansah Deputy

Akosua Manu Deputy

NEIP

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah CEO

Ghana Maritime Authority

Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah

Ghana Post

Kwaku Tabi Amponsah- MD

BOST

Edwin Provencal - MD

NADMO

Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh- Director- General

NHIA

Bernard Okoe Boye - CEO

Aboagye Dacosta - Deputy CEO

National Service Secretariat

Osei Assibey Antwi

EximBank

Alfred Thompson - CEO

Augustina Osei Asare - Deputy CEO

Ama Kufour - Deputy CEO

Masloc

Hajia Abibata

Scholarship Secretariat

Richard Gyamfi - Executive Secretary

Kwaku Boateng- Deputy Executive Secretary

Free zones Authority

Amb. Lawyer Mike Oquaye Jnr

Ghana National Gas Company

Dr. Ben K D Asare

GNPC

Dr. K K Sarpong

YEA

Justin Koduah Frimpong

GPHA

Ing. Kwabena Agyepong

Museums and Monuments Board

Hon. Kojo Baah Agyemang

DVLA

Hon. Issah Fuseini - CEO

Abu Ramadan - Deputy

Coastal Development Authority

Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib

Ghana Road Safety Authority

Hon. Isaac Ayeh Paye

Northern Development Authority

Lawyer Suley Sumbian