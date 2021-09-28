Swiftly implement recommendations of Ejura Committee report - James Agalga

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga has charged government to immediately adopt and implement the recommendations contained in the Ejura Committee report.

Three months since the three-member committee chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson finalised its report on the circumstances that led to the clash between civilians and security officers at Ejura-Sekyedumase, the government has finally published the report on the website of the Ministry of Information.

Speaking to Citi FM on Monday evening, James Agalga who is a former Deputy Minister for the Interior has said the state must share in the blame of what happened in Ejura.

“What happened in Ejura is regrettable, I think the state share in the blame and they should henceforth ensure that the police are provide with adequate crowd control equipment and then we reduce the visibility of our armed forces. The armed forces should only intervene as a last resort,” Mr. Agalga said.

He said after the publication, the government must take up the binding document and ensure its recommendations are implemented to the latter starting with the compensation to the families of the victims.

“There is no need for a white paper to be published to determine which of the recommendation government has accepted or not. Government is bound by the recommendation and must implement everything as contained in the report.

“It is my expectation that government will implement fully the recommendation of the Ministerial Committee’s report. Government must implement it and promptly,” James Agalga added.

Among the 10 recommendations made, the Committee has asked that there should be training of REGSEC, MUSEC and DISEC officials in the Ashanti Region in Conflict and Crises Management at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at least once every year.

The committee has also recommended to government to as a matter of urgency transfer the District Police Commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond over incompetence.