27.09.2021

New Black Stars Coach Milovan names provisional squad for World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars Senior Coach Milovan Rajevach has named a 32-man provisional squad for next month's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The Coach who was unveiled as Ghana Coach on Friday, September 24, 2021, is preparing for a second bow against the Warriors of Zimbabwe next month.

The list includes Swindon Town FC goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott – a 26 year-old shot-stopper who has been given his first international call up, with Asante Kotoko youngster Danlad Ibrahim makes a return to the squad while Arsenal stalwart Thomas Partey who missed the games against Ethiopia and South Africa returns after recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of action for the opening stages of the new season.

Another returnee is Ajax Amsterdam star Mohammed Kudus.

Fiorentina ace Joseph Alfred Duncan would have the chance to make an impression this time having missed out on a call up for almost a year for varied reasons.

Turkey based forward Benjamin Tetteh who plays for Yeni Malatyaspor has also been handed a call up by the Serbian tactician.

Ghana have a double-header against Zimbabwe in the next round of qualifiers in October. The Black Stars would take on the Warriors on Saturday, October 12 at the Cape Coast stadium on match day three of the qualifiers before traveling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture.

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mubarak Wakaso, (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Tariq Fosu-Henry (Brentford FC), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)

GNA

