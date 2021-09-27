Check the 10 key recommendations of the Ejura committee

Listen to article

The report of the three-member ministerial committee that investigated the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region has been published by government.

Among other things, the committee recommends the removal of the MCE for the area, who had already pulled out of the race for a new MCE, and compensation for the affected families and victims.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, earlier in July 2021, directed the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry following the killing of two persons and injuries to four others by soldiers during a protest against the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho.

Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants while returning home from an event he attended in the area.

The committee among other things noted that the death of Mohammed Ibrahim, also known as Kaaka, served as the catalyst that triggered the disturbances.

The committee further made the following ten (10) recommendations;

1. Adequate compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, Abdul Nasir Yusuf and Murtala Suraj Mohammed. It further recommended that the injured persons, Louis Ayikpa, Awal Misbau, and Nasif Nuhu.

2. The immediate transfer of the District Police commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond for his incompetence in handling the situation and also for the fact that his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.

3. The expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel.

4. The removal of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Mohammed Salisu Bamba, since his continuous presence as MCE would exacerbate the already tense security situation in Ejura.

5. The Military Establishment reviews the actions of the section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate use of force, and apply appropriate sanctions.

6. The training of REGSEC, MUSEC, and DISEC officials in the Ashanti Region in Conflict and Crisis Management at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at least once every year.

7. The development of a joint Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) for Military/ Police operations, including roles for indispensable allied agencies like the National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, etc.

8. The National Commission for Civic Education should intensify its Public education in relation to the rights, obligations, and civic responsibilities of the people of Ejura.

9. All crowd/riot/crisis control units be made to wear bodycams and all vehicles and mobile gadgets employed must also have cameras.

10. The establishment of Sports and Recreational Facilities in Ejura under the Zongo Development Fund, to rechannel the energies of the youth.

—citinewsroom