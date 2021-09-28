ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.09.2021 Health

Environmental Health Officer calls for inter-sectoral sectoral approach to solving environmental health crisis

Environmental Health Officer calls for inter-sectoral sectoral approach to solving environmental health crisis
Listen to article

The Director of Metro Public Health at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Florence Kuukyi has called for inter-sectoral consultation in tackling sanitation in the country.

She said government should make it a point to consult technical officers at the various assemblies in order to enhance the decision making on environmental health in the country.

Speaking to Israel Laryea on Joy News’ AM show, Mrs. Kuukyi noted that there should have been a directorate at the Local Government Ministry for environmental health matters with the mandate to write full reports on challenges and way forward.

“So they should look at creating such a Directorate there so that reporting can flow, there shouldn’t be a block on reporting somewhere,” she stated.

Sharing her expertise on the Environmental Health crisis in Ghana, the AMA Environmental Health Specialist suggested that waste traps should be fixed in drains to trap plastic and other wastes when it rains.

Water retention pumps she said, could also be placed at high flooding areas since Accra is at the receiving point.

She called for the resourcing of Environmental Health Officers to enhance their capacity and contribution at the various MMDAs across the country.

“Environmental Health officers are not even at the Departments at the MMDA, we are still a unit, we don’t even have our own budget so everything we do there depends on IGF so if you send a Memo and there is no money you cannot do anything,” she emphasised.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Covid-19: Gov’t taking vaccination to markets, churches and mosques
27.09.2021 | Health
Breakfast is a must, avoid eating late to prevent contacting sickness – Health Officer
27.09.2021 | Health
Air pollution: killing many Ghanaians, affecting infants and elderly - World Bank report
25.09.2021 | Health
Know your sickling status to prevent complications – Paediatrician to Ghanaians
24.09.2021 | Health
Covid-19: GHS continues nationwide vaccination today
24.09.2021 | Health
'The Woman Called She' reaches out to Princess Marie Children's Hospital
24.09.2021 | Health
Cancer patients urged not to lose hope in fighting disease
23.09.2021 | Health
Anloga: DCE hands over 15 acres of land for Agenda 111 hospital project at Agortoe
23.09.2021 | Health
Will global charter help accelerate action on NCDs to prevent untimely deaths?
20.09.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line