Environmental Health Officer calls for inter-sectoral sectoral approach to solving environmental health crisis

The Director of Metro Public Health at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Florence Kuukyi has called for inter-sectoral consultation in tackling sanitation in the country.

She said government should make it a point to consult technical officers at the various assemblies in order to enhance the decision making on environmental health in the country.

Speaking to Israel Laryea on Joy News’ AM show, Mrs. Kuukyi noted that there should have been a directorate at the Local Government Ministry for environmental health matters with the mandate to write full reports on challenges and way forward.

“So they should look at creating such a Directorate there so that reporting can flow, there shouldn’t be a block on reporting somewhere,” she stated.

Sharing her expertise on the Environmental Health crisis in Ghana, the AMA Environmental Health Specialist suggested that waste traps should be fixed in drains to trap plastic and other wastes when it rains.

Water retention pumps she said, could also be placed at high flooding areas since Accra is at the receiving point.

She called for the resourcing of Environmental Health Officers to enhance their capacity and contribution at the various MMDAs across the country.

“Environmental Health officers are not even at the Departments at the MMDA, we are still a unit, we don’t even have our own budget so everything we do there depends on IGF so if you send a Memo and there is no money you cannot do anything,” she emphasised.