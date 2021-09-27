ModernGhana logo
27.09.2021 Social News

Mintah Akandoh handover CHPS Compound to Hwemeha

By Alex Quist
Mintah Akandoh handover CHPS Compound to Hwemeha
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso and Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has handed over a newly built Community Health-Based Planning Services (CHPS) compound to the people of Hwemeha in the Juaboso Constituency.

In his address, Hon Akandoh reiterated his commitment to helping his constituents in all spheres particularly in health delivery.

He stressed that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation that can only be achieved through quality health system which starts with the provision of CHPS Compound.

“The people of Hwemeha are dear to me and deserves good health care as such,” he stated.

He indicated that he will prudently use the scarce health insurance fund and MP’s common fund given to him to better the lives of his constituents.

It can be recalled that a brand new ambulance was again donated by the MP last year to aide quality health care in the Constituency.

