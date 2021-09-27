ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.09.2021 Headlines

Ashaiman: Police arrest 65-year-old alleged financier, arms supplier to robbers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ashaiman: Police arrest 65-year-old alleged financier, arms supplier to robbers
Listen to article

Bukari Salifu, a 65-year-old suspected illegal arms dealer has been arrested by the Police at Zenu near Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The Police learnt of the old man who is also alleged to be the financier of robbers in the capital after interrogating some arrested robbers over the past weekend.

Joseph Dagodzo and Mujahid Abubakar were arrested when they attempted to rob motorists along the Koluedor-Sege-Accra main road.

During interrogation, the suspects mentioned Bukari Salifu as the one who provides them with weapons for their robbery expeditions.

The suspects led the crime-combat Police team to the purported hideout of their accomplices in a bush near Zenu.

The Police opened fire as the suspects attempted to escape. The suspected armed robbers were shot in the process and were rushed to the Police Hospital where they died.

In a press release from the Police today, it says Bukari Salifu is in custody as it continues its investigations to bring the other accomplices of the deceased robbers to book.

Meanwhile, the Police has assured the general public that it is committed to protecting the lives and properties of the citizenry.

It says it will continue to work to clamp down on the activities of armed robbers in the country.

927202154614-wbreuihtto-17a4d84f-14c2-4645-badf-08c520fae5ae

927202154619-uypbsferrm-2ac4159e-ac6b-4bc2-9640-3e9e1c1a3d40

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Full report: Investigation of killings, shootings in Ejura
27.09.2021 | Headlines
Security personnel must wear bodycams during crowd control — Ejura committee recommend
27.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to lead Ghana's delegation to EXPO 2020 in Dubai
27.09.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Takoradi woman pleads ‘not guilty’ to charges in Court; granted GHS50,000 bail
27.09.2021 | Headlines
Get vaccinated; It's the best way to fight Covid-19 – Kufuor urges Ghanaians
27.09.2021 | Headlines
Police to arraign Takoradi woman before court today after confessing to faking pregnancy, kidnapping
27.09.2021 | Headlines
Aggrieved midwives, rotational nurses to embark on strike from October 1 over unpaid allowances
27.09.2021 | Headlines
W/R: Adiembra residents save 17-year-old student from kidnappers at Sekondi
27.09.2021 | Headlines
We may drag fake Takoradi pregnant woman to court — ACP Kwesi Ofori
27.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line