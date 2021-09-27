Ashaiman: Police arrest 65-year-old alleged financier, arms supplier to robbers

Listen to article

Bukari Salifu, a 65-year-old suspected illegal arms dealer has been arrested by the Police at Zenu near Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The Police learnt of the old man who is also alleged to be the financier of robbers in the capital after interrogating some arrested robbers over the past weekend.

Joseph Dagodzo and Mujahid Abubakar were arrested when they attempted to rob motorists along the Koluedor-Sege-Accra main road.

During interrogation, the suspects mentioned Bukari Salifu as the one who provides them with weapons for their robbery expeditions.

The suspects led the crime-combat Police team to the purported hideout of their accomplices in a bush near Zenu.

The Police opened fire as the suspects attempted to escape. The suspected armed robbers were shot in the process and were rushed to the Police Hospital where they died.

In a press release from the Police today, it says Bukari Salifu is in custody as it continues its investigations to bring the other accomplices of the deceased robbers to book.

Meanwhile, the Police has assured the general public that it is committed to protecting the lives and properties of the citizenry.

It says it will continue to work to clamp down on the activities of armed robbers in the country.