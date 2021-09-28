Asante Effiduase inaugurates celebration of its 2021 Odwira Festival

The Effiduase Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region has officially launched the celebration of its maiden Odwira Festival for this year, 2021.

Nana Adu Ameyaw II, the Chief of Asante Effiduase Traditional Area briefing the media during the inauguration, said the essence of the festival celebration is to unite the people (from and in the area) for a common course of socio-economic development.

The people of Effiduase who had their first chief as Nana Frimpong Ampem, has their commercial community – as the district capital of the Sekyere East District in the Ashanti Region.

Commending the Local Christian Council and Muslim Council for their effective collaboration with the Traditional Council over the years especially in their engagement of support to ensure the success and realization of the Odwira festivity, Nana Ameyaw II said festivals do not only display traditional culture but also helped to promote acceptable socio-cultural and moral values in the society.

“We believe the celebration of this festival would promote traditions and practice of culture of the nation”, he added.

Nana Ameyaw II reiterated the need for embracing traditional culture and its governance since that was the institution our forefathers used to promote peace, love, togetherness and sense of belonging.

He called on persons originating from the area who were both home and abroad to get involved in ensuring the successful celebration of the festival.

The grand durbar will be held on the 2nd of October of this year at Effiduase.