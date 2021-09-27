Covid-19: Gov’t taking vaccination to markets, churches and mosques

Government of Ghana is set to take the Coronavirus (Covod-19) vaccination exercise to market places, churches, as well as mosques, this is according to Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who is the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to him, the vaccination team has noticed that not everybody is able to visit the vaccination centres to queue for the jabs.

In a bid to ensure inclusion in order to have as many Ghanaians as possible vaccinated, his outfit has now decided to take the exercise closer to the people.

“We have noticed that there are some people that the very little time to stay in the queue is also taking them away. So we are moving to our churches, our mosques, our markets, and the lorry parks to provide vaccination services there in a bid to get the vaccination exercise closer to the people,” Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said at a press conference on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Fortunately, Ghana on Sunday received 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the German government to help in the ongoing vaccination.

Dr. Kumah Aboagye confirms that the vaccination is set to be intensified in all the regions but particularly, more focus will be on areas in need more.

Already, more than one million persons have been inoculated with nearly 800,000 fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye further revealed that more Covid-19 vaccines are expected in the country soon.

“We are expecting 145,000 of AstraZeneca, COVAX is also going to send another 302,000 of AstraZeneca. Remember COVAX was supposed to send us 6.4 million doses and so far, we have received just a little over two million. So the rest will continue coming,” he said.