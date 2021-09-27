Police pay medical bills of residents whipped by its officers in Tamale

The police administration has disclosed that it has fully paid for the medical bills of some residents in Tamale who were allegedly assaulted by its officers.

It will be recalled that on Monday, September 20, 2021, some police personnel manhandled residents of Zujung, Lamashegu, and Nakpan Zou over alleged power theft.

Videos of the assault were widespread on social media, amidst calls from residents for punitive action against the ‘unprofessional’ officers.

Subsequently, four officers were interdicted over the incident.

But as an update, the police say, the leadership of the Northern Regional Police Command has visited the victims and has also apologized for the inhumane treatment meted out to them.

“Police have since facilitated the medical treatment of the affected persons and paid for the full cost of the treatment”, the police said in a release.

In addition, psychological support has been provided to the victims by a team of clinical psychologists.

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is said to have also spoken to the affected victims to reassure them that the matter will be dealt with decisively.

Management of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, Limited (NEDCo), has also apologized to its customers who were assaulted.

Residents hold protest

Five days after the incident, some residents marched through some principal streets of Tamale to register their displeasure over what they say is the frequent brutalization of residents by police officers in the area .

In the end, the protesters caused damage to the offices of NEDCo and the Lamashegu police station.

The angry youth, upon reaching the police station, began pelting stones at the police building, destroying the glass doors and windows of parts of the building. In the end, some vehicles that were parked at the police station were also damaged.

But the police in its statement said it will deal with the youth for the unlawful protest and vandalism.

It also served notice that perpetrators of the act will be dealt with according to the law.

“A group of irate youth embarked on an unlawful demonstration and vandalized the Police Divisional Headquarters building and VRA office in protest against the incident. We will make sure that the culprits are arrested and brought to book”, the statement read in parts.

The police also cautioned the youth to “desist from any acts that might disturb the peace of the area because they will be arrested and prosecuted.”

