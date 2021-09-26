ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.09.2021 Headlines

Youth destroy Police, NEDCo property in Tamale

Youth destroy Police, NEDCo property in Tamale
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Some youth in Tamale on Saturday allegedly damaged property belonging to the Ghana Police Service and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) in Tamale.

They broke glass windows and doors on the building of the Lamashegu Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, and proceeded to the offices of NEDCo and also broke some glass windows and doors as well.

The Ghana News Agency learnt that the youth had embarked on a demonstration to petition some Chiefs in Tamale over the recent assault on some residents by some Police officers over the alleged illegal electricity connection.

The youth became agitated when they got to the Lamashegu Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service, and threw objects to the compound of the building breaking the glass windows and doors.

They then proceeded to the NEDCo offices to undertake similar violent acts.

It was when they marched on towards the Regional Police Command that a military reinforcement was called in to stop them.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ejura Chief stops Ejura Dagomba chief from installing a youth chief
25.09.2021 | Headlines
[VIDEO] NPP Chairman escape beatings over President's MCE nominee for Sefwi Wiawso
25.09.2021 | Headlines
Awutu Senya East: One injured as NPP supporters of outgoing and new MCE nominee clash
25.09.2021 | Headlines
Takoradi woman detained after allegedly confessing to faking pregnancy and kidnap
25.09.2021 | Headlines
Takoradi woman officially arrested after alleged confession of fake pregnancy, kidnapping
25.09.2021 | Headlines
Fire guts old Kasapa FM building
24.09.2021 | Headlines
We're ready to go to jail for fighting the bogus, discriminatory salary system — Prof. Gyampo goes wild
25.09.2021 | Headlines
Josephine Panyin Mensah has confessed she was not pregnant nor kidnapped – Police
24.09.2021 | Headlines
Godfred Dame brokers landmark US scholarship agreement for Ghanaian lawyers
24.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line