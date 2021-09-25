Violent extremism, terrorism is a worrying phenomenon – NCCE

Violent extremism and activities of terrorism are worrying phenomena across the globe that need zeal and seriousness to tackle the menace, Mr Wilberforce Zangina, the North East Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has said.

He said Ghana was no exception to those threats and needed to take urgent measures to safeguard the prevailing peace to promote national cohesion and accelerated national development.

The Regional Director made these remarks at Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region at a youth engagement forum on curbing violent extremism, organized by the NCCE with funding support from the European Union (EU).

It was held on, “Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPREVSEC).

Mr Zangina said although the security agencies of the country had given the assurance of their readiness to deal with any crime that might arise in the country, they would need the support and cooperation of the citizenry to succeed.

“The security apparatus has assured the nation of their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in respect to violence, but they need the full support and cooperation of the citizenry to combat violent extremism in Ghana since security is a shared responsibility,” he stressed.

Mr Yakubu Abdulai, the West Mamprusi Acting District Director of the Commission stated that the youth were usually recruited to perpetuate violence and urged them to resist any attempt to join extremists that would cause destruction to property and human lives.

The Acting District Director said tolerance was key to fostering peace and urged Ghanaians especially the youth to accommodate each other's views to harmoniously coexist and develop.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cosmos Awe, the West Mamprusi Municipal Police Commander indicated that the fight against violent extremism needed a collective approach and urged the citizenry to support the security services to curb the canker.

He advised the youth to be watchful and assist the police by reporting any suspicious activities in their various communities, to the security for prompt response.

Narh Terky, the West Mamprusi Officer in charge of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) noted that lack of socio-economic opportunities, marginalization and discrimination, poor governance, violation of human rights and rule of law, prolonged and unresolved conflicts as well as radicalization in prisons were major causes of violent extremism.

He therefore called on stakeholders to work towards addressing issues affecting the development and progress of the youth and create opportunities in which they would have equal access to national resources.

