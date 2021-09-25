The Nerdy Hole

Listen to article

O sunshine, bring me light

The earth has swallowed me

Its kings are feeding on me

I cannot see, talk or walk

My deeds are paralytic drunk

But I betook the right path too

O foggy cloud, bring me rain

The earth has swallowed me

Its stones are crashing on me

I'm getting baked, dry and dark

My family is blind to the woes

But I used to love them too

O oak tree, bring me warmth

The earth has swallowed me

Its teeth is interlocking me

I'm stuffy, helpless and hopeless

My body is reducing into ashes

But I used to keep you busy too

O sluggish sins, you caused this:

The earth has swallowed me

Its ego is arousing vendetta

I'm surrendering to this insurrection

The earth is acting arrogantly today

But I used to walk on it cruelly too

O fortunate soul, lend me your ears

The earth has swallowed me

It's using me to admonish you

The grave is grievously great

Ascribe none to the Creator

While buying yourself sometime too

@ Abdul Rahman Odoi