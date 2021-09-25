ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.09.2021 Social News

Tema port workers on rampage over death of colleague

Tema port workers on rampage over death of colleague
Listen to article

There was chaos on yesterday evening at the Tema Port following the death of a worker at the transit yard (Depot 10 – Burkina Yard) of the port.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased, while working on a container fell and landed on his head, dying instantly.

However, after several calls from colleagues for an ambulance, no ambulance was dispatched to covey the body to the mortuary.

The eyewitness, in an interview with Citi News said colleagues began a protest over the development especially as they have consistently informed management about the need for a standby ambulance in the yard due to the high risk involved in the work there.

“That section is a thin line between life and death and there must be an ambulance parked 24/7 so that when an incident like this happens, the ambulance can convey the person. We've talked about this issue about ambulance but all fell on deaf ears. The workers were angry because the ambulance didn't show up,” he said.

Mr. Ayitey said in the course of the protest, some armed police officers came in and began firing into the protestors, injuring some of them in the process, including one person who was hit in the eye, mostly with rubber bullets.

“Management called for police and when they came, the shot into the crowd. They were about six officers. They were shooting directly at the crowd. One person had his eye shot and the other, the back.”

Meanwhile, the situation at the port is said to have normalized, but soldiers have been invited to monitor and guard the port and its infrastructure.

---citinew

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Gabriel Jesus gives Manchester City stunning 1- 0 win over Chelsea
25.09.2021 | Social News
Gushegu MCE nominee confirmed 100%
25.09.2021 | Social News
Trailer driver dies after falling into a ditch on Tema Motorway
25.09.2021 | Social News
Members Of SDG 1 Platform call for stronger collaboration to end poverty in Ghana by 2030
25.09.2021 | Social News
BOST CCTV Cameras caught thief stealing laptops
25.09.2021 | Social News
Six Ghanaian teenagers join Kirk Franklin's song re-release 'Lean on Me'
25.09.2021 | Social News
Samia Nkrumah builds classroom block in honour of her father in Jomoro
25.09.2021 | Social News
Nana Akomea calls for Housing Policy to tackle housing deficit in Ghana
25.09.2021 | Social News
Black Stars could’ve won the World Cup if Suarez hadn’t ‘cheated’ – Milovan
25.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line