25.09.2021 Social News

Nana Akomea calls for Housing Policy to tackle housing deficit in Ghana

The Managing Director of Intercity STC Coaches Limited Nana Akomea is calling for a national Housing Policy for Ghana to address the housing deficit.

He noted that it is difficult for the youth in the country to get decent accommodation since they cannot afford the huge rent charges being demanded by landlords.

The STC boss indicated that the ruling NPP stated in their 2020 campaign manifesto that they would address the issue by giving some young people “Rent support."

He was quick to add that the implementation of the initiative is not anytime soon.

“If we bring that policy into fruition, it will help a lot of young people,” he posited. “Two years rent advance for many young people are not able to afford.”

Nana Akomea was sharing his view on the housing deficit as reported by the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The report showed that a little over 20 percent of the populace live in containers and kiosks in the two most populous cities; Accra and Kumasi.

He told Dr. Randy Abbey on Good Morning Ghana that even beyond the kiosks and the containers, “there’s still a lot of housing deficit to tackle.”

He emphasized, "if we can make the planning and the zoning laws work, if we don’t make them work, we can go and find 20 billion dollars for a new city it won’t work, cos Accra used to work."

James Appiakorang
