24.09.2021 Headlines

Fire guts old Kasapa FM building

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The old Kasapa FM building located at Adabraka in Accra is currently on fire.

The personnel of the National Fire Service are working to bring the situation under control.

According to an eyewitness who stays nearby, the fire started around 5:45pm on the third floor of the building and has since spread to other parts of the building.

“We saw it around 5:45. The fire started coming from the up so we decided to call the first service. They came in time and did a very good job. I called the ECG and as you can see they are working. They have really done well,” Nabil Musah who spoke to Citi News this evening disclosed.

Further checks by Modernghana News has revealed that two fire tenders of the National Fire Service are currently on the scene as officers continue to work in their efforts to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Electricity Company of Ghana are also on scene and have cut out power to the building.

