Josephine Panyin Mensah has confessed she was not pregnant nor kidnapped – Police

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced that Josephine Panyin Mensah Simons, the woman in the Takoradi conspiracy case has confessed that she was never pregnant nor kidnapped.

The woman has been in the news for the past one week after she disappeared while going for a walk at dawn.

According to her family, she went missing with a nine-month-old pregnancy while she was gearing up to visit the labour room to give birth.

On the back of intensive investigations by the Police in the last 48 hours, the truth in the alleged kidnapping case is gradually coming out.

In a release from the security service, it has disclosed that Josephine Panyin Mensah has finally confessed that she was not pregnant.

“Update on the “Missing Pregnant Woman” at Takoradi in the Western Region

“The suspect, Josephine Panyin Mensah, 28, has confessed to the Police during further investigations and stated that neither was she pregnant nor ever being kidnapped.

“The public will be updated with further details,” a Police statement on its Facebook page has said.

The confession comes on the back of an earlier announcement from the Police that indicated that medical experts had found out the woman was never pregnant when she first resurfaced after her disappearance.

Although the police was doubted, the confession from the woman herself is expected to settle doubts.