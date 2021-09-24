ModernGhana logo
24.09.2021 Social News

Four robbers attack salon car near Weija, bolt with money in Rambo style

Four men onboard a motorbike earlier on Friday, September 24, 2021, robbed an undisclosed amount of money from a salon car at Sampa Valley near Weija in the Ga South Municipality of Accra.

The individuals on the motorbike were also wielding an AK-47 rifle.

In a viral video, the individuals were seen approaching a white car and made away with the unspecified amount of money in a bag.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to Citi News called for police and military deployment to tackle insecurity in the country.

“The incident has made all of us afraid. We are calling for the deployment of police and soldiers at various checkpoints in the country to save the situation.”

A surge in robberies in recent times has compelled the Ghana Police Service to tighten its security measures.

The Ghana Police Service is currently searching for some thugs it believes are behind the recent robberies in the Greater Accra Region.

It has promised a GHS 50,000 reward for anyone who will offer useful information leading to the arrest of these thugs.

Areas where recent robbery incidents have been recorded include Achimota, Kwashieman and Kasoa.

—citinewsroom

