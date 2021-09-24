Woman grabbed for stealing three-day old baby in Kumasi

An 18-year-old lady who has been identified as Suzy Laar is in the grips of the Suntreso District police command in the Ashanti Region for allegedly stealing a three-day-old baby at Racecourse in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The police said the incident occurred after the mother of the baby, Ramatu Seidu, woke up from sleep on 17th September 2021 to find her baby missing.

She then suspected that the accused person, Suzy Laar, a lady she lived with had taken the baby because according to the police, the two spent the night together with the baby only to wake up the next morning without seeing the baby and the accused.

Inspector Regina Oparebea Amoako, the Prosecutor handling the case, told the media that, “at about 2am she [complainant] woke up and found the accused person sleeping beside her. She questioned her on what she was doing in the room, but she got no tangible reason. The complainant slept again but woke up at 4am and then realized the baby and the accused were nowhere to be found.”

Police say the complainant received information that the accused person had taken the baby to Ejura where she comes from, so she followed up and indeed met the accused in the town.

“She reported to the Ejura police, and they arrested the accused and brought them to the Suntreso police station for investigation.”

Inspector Amoako said investigations by police found that the accused person had told the mother that she was pregnant.

“She had a miscarriage, and so she went to Kumasi where she met the complainant, and so she took the baby to show to her mother that she had delivered a baby boy.”

She has been charged with child stealing.

Although the accused has pleaded not guilty to the charge, she has been remanded into police custody for three weeks.

She is to reappear before the court on 13th October 2021 for the first court hearing and case management studies.

