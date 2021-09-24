ModernGhana logo
24.09.2021 Headlines

Police place GHS50,000 bounty on heavily armed daylight robbers in Accra

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Police Service (GFA) has placed a GHS50,000 bounty on a heavily armed robbery gang tormenting residents within the Greater Accra Region.

On Friday morning, there was a daylight robbery incident at Weija where robbers with guns on a motorbike attacked and snatched the handbag of a young woman.

With fears gripping residents and the entire of the region, the Ghana Police says it is scaling up security to offer needed protection.

In a statement from the Ghana Police Service, it has called on the general to assist it to apprehend these armed gang of robbers and bring them to book.

It has also revealed that there is a GHS50,000 reward for anyone that will provide crucial information that will lead to arrest of the gang.

“We have placed a financial reward of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 50,000.00) on information that will lead to the arrest of these thugs,” the statement from the Ghana Police Service signed by Director-General, Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori has said.

Members of the general public with any information is encouraged to reach the Police via the emergency numbers 18555, 191, 0302773906 or 0302787373.

Find below the statement from the Ghana Police Service:

924202153238-23041q5ddx-police-bounty-696x901

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

TOP STORIES

