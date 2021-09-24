ModernGhana logo
24.09.2021 Social News

Atinka TV is bigger than CNN, BBC — Nana Adwoa Annan

Host of entertainment talk show, JukeBoX on Atinka TV, Nana Adwoa Annan said Atinka TV is bigger than any other station in the world.

Nana Adwoa Annan started working at Atinka TV in 2016. Before she started hosting the popular entertainment program 'Juke Box,' she was the host of 'Entertainment City' and was also one of the hosts for the main evening news on the station.

Speaking in an interview with Fresh Radio, a Germany-based Ghanaian radio station, Nana Adwoa Annan who was answering a question in line with why she is still working at Atinka TV stated that, "It's just that when you are in your comfort zone, nothing shoves you to leave...Yes, there are ups and downs but I am enjoying working at the station."

It would be recalled that in February this year, news broke that the 'JukeBox' show host has allegedly parted ways with Atinka TV.

The news of her alleged exit from the TV station created an elephantine controversy on social media.

Reacting to whether she really had intentions of parting ways with the station that time, Nana Adwoa accentuated strenuously that, "This issue nearly tainted my working relationship with the station but the way management managed the issue was stupefying. I wouldn't want to dwell so much on it. For now, I am working at the biggest station in the world...bigger than CNN, BBC etc so let's see what God has in stock for us."

