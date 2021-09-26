1st year students who applied to Health Training Colleges still at home after full payment, Health Ministry explains

Listen to article

Senior High School graduates who applied and gained admissions to pursue health degree courses in the various health training colleges across the country are still not certain about reporting to school.

This disturbing issue stem from the fact that at the time of filing this report, applicants who sat and passed their entrance examinations in addition to the payment of their full admission fees through bankers draft at some selected public banks, are wandering about without knowing what to do.

Whiles some of the applicants have already paid their admission fees of Ghc3,036, others are yet to receive admission letters, a situation some affected students who spoke to this reporter is creating uneasiness and pressure from their families.

In a circular intercepted by this reporter, the Ministry of Health has informed all the Principals and Directors of the various health training colleges the date of reopening of the schools.

In the said letter from the Ministry dated September 15, 2021 and signed by Mr Kwabena Boadu Oku- Afari, Chief Director on behalf of the Health Minister, copied to Deputy Ministers among others stated, "I write to inform you that the reopening date of the 2021/22 academic year for Health Training Colleges has been rescheduled from August 27, 2021 to 10th January, 2022".

The letter noted that, "the need for the change in the reopening is as a result of the need for the completion of the preparation for the final year students to write their Nursing & Midwifery Council examinations in December 2021."

It indicated that "the need for social distancing will require that before the commencement of the 2021/22 academic year, the final year students have to vacate the school premises. This will create space for the first year students when they report in January 2022."

Below is the full statement: